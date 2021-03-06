Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and $2.23 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.46 or 0.03224685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,099,591 coins and its circulating supply is 309,227,907 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

