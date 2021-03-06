Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.44 or 0.03335507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,082,962 coins and its circulating supply is 309,276,835 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

