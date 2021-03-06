SuperCoin (SUPER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $258,005.71 and approximately $38.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,143,810 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.