SuperFarm Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $124.89 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00301078 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024512 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

