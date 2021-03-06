Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 28th total of 414,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

