Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

SPB stock opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

