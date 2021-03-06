Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,823.20 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $35,823.20 and $1,067.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00760491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

