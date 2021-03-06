sUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $143.62 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.62 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

