suterusu Trading Up 38.2% This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. suterusu has a total market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $932,434.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,820,480,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.