Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.38 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $7,085.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

