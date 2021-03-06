Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Announces $0.87 Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

