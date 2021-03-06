Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Announces $0.87 Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.
SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.89.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
