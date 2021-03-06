Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

