Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Synacor alerts:

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 37.48 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.03

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synacor and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Synacor currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $75.85, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Synacor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Summary

Pinterest beats Synacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc., a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also provides Cloud ID Authentication, a cloud-based identity and access management platform for large enterprises that offers native single sign on, home-based authentication, and device management to reduce login friction and enhance security; Email/Collaboration services, which include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company serves video, internet, and communications providers; device manufactures; media companies; government entities; enterprises; financial institutions; and small and medium sized businesses. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.