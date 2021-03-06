SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Hits $15.16 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 172.1% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.39 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00425342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.07 or 0.03864127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 134,784,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,962,139 tokens. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

