Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

