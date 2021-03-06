Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

