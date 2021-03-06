SynLev Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $116,380.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

