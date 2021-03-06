Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 334,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 510,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,597. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

