Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 334,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Synlogic stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 510,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,597. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
