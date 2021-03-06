Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

