Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.91 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.