Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,438,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,410 shares of company stock worth $8,172,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.