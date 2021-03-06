Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,717 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

