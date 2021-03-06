Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

