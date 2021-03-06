Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

