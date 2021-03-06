Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,746 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

