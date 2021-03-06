Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

