Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $270,767.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

