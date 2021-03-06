Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 0.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 144,662 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 256,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 97,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,546,107 shares of company stock worth $147,454,906 over the last three months.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

