Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

