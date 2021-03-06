Syntal Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.19 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

