Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

