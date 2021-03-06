Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Denali Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.