Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Fate Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

