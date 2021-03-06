Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $798.21 and its 200-day moving average is $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

