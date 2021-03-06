Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $873,875,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,465,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.