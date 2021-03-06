Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

