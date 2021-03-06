Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.