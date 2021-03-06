Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

