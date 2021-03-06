Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

