Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.