Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

