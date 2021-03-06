Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,949,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.29. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

