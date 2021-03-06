T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

