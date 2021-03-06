Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $24.72, $13.96 and $4.92. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $34.91, $24.72, $5.22, $45.75, $119.16, $4.92, $7.20, $13.96, $10.00, $6.32 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

