Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

