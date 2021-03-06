Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.