Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

