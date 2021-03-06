Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.03 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

