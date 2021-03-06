Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0079

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Tap has a market cap of $9.75 million and $26,388.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.