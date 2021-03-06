Tap (XTP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $20,286.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

